CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Flowers scores 21 to…

Flowers scores 21 to lead Hartford past Binghamton 72-60

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 9:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Moses Flowers had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Hartford topped Binghamton 72-60 on Wednesday night.

Hunter Marks had 15 points and six blocks for Hartford (4-12, 2-2 America East Conference). David Shriver added 13 points. Austin Williams had 10 points.

George Tinsley had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (8-9, 5-3). Bryce Beamer added 14 points. John McGriff had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Federal CIO Office refilling its ranks

State Dept. says worldwide email outage not tied to 'malicious activity'

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up