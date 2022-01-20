Cubbage and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers take on conference foe Fairleigh Dickinson

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (4-13, 1-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-14, 2-4 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (4-13, 1-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-14, 2-4 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Rush and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights host Michael Cubbage and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers in NEC play.

The Knights are 0-3 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terriers are 1-5 in NEC play. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks sixth in the NEC with 12.2 assists per game led by Rob Higgins averaging 2.9.

The Knights and Terriers square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Square Jr. is averaging 8.4 points for the Knights. Rush is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Cubbage is shooting 35.2% and averaging 11.9 points for the Terriers. Higgins is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.