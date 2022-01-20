CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Md. extends tax deadline | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Cubbage and the Saint…

Cubbage and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers take on conference foe Fairleigh Dickinson

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (4-13, 1-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-14, 2-4 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Rush and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights host Michael Cubbage and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers in NEC play.

The Knights are 0-3 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terriers are 1-5 in NEC play. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks sixth in the NEC with 12.2 assists per game led by Rob Higgins averaging 2.9.

The Knights and Terriers square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Square Jr. is averaging 8.4 points for the Knights. Rush is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Cubbage is shooting 35.2% and averaging 11.9 points for the Terriers. Higgins is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DC area feds on two-hour delay Thursday

Langevin pressing on cybersecurity, climate change in final act

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up