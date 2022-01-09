Bucknell looks to end streak vs Loyola

Loyola (Md.) looks to extend Bucknell's conference losing streak to five games. Bucknell's last Patriot League win came against the Lafayette Leopards 92-84 on March 6, 2021. Loyola (Md.) is coming off a 66-58 win over Boston University in its most recent game.

Bucknell (3-12, 0-3) vs. Loyola (Md.) (8-6, 2-1)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

STEPPING UP: Loyola (Md.)’s Cam Spencer has averaged 18.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Jaylin Andrews has put up 14.2 points. For the Bison, Andrew Funk has averaged 17.9 points while Xander Rice has put up 12 points.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Greyhounds have scored 73 points per game to Patriot League opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 68 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Spencer has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Loyola (Md.) field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 26 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Loyola (Md.) is 0-5 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 8-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

STREAK STATS: Bucknell has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 67.6 points and allowing 84.1 points during those contests. Loyola (Md.) has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 70.8 points while giving up 57.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 71.3 possessions per game, but that total has slipped to 67.2 possessions per game over their four-game losing streak.

