Winthrop faces Elon

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 6:31 AM

Winthrop (6-4) vs. Elon (2-8)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces Elon in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past Saturday. Winthrop won easily 83-52 over Carver College, while Elon fell to North Carolina on the road, 80-63.

SQUAD LEADERS: Elon’s Darius Burford has averaged 12 points and 4.7 rebounds while Torrence Watson has put up 12.5 points. For the Eagles, D.J. Burns Jr. has averaged 16 points and five rebounds while Patrick Good has put up 12.8 points.DOMINANT DARIUS: Burford has connected on 34.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Elon is 0-8 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

FLOOR SPACING: Winthrop’s Good has attempted 70 3-pointers and connected on 45.7 percent of them, and is 7 of 18 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon has made 10.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among CAA teams.

