Utah takes on TCU

Utah (6-2) vs. TCU (6-1) Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah and TCU both…

Utah (6-2) vs. TCU (6-1)

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah and TCU both look to put winning streaks together . Utah beat Cal by eight on Sunday. TCU is coming off a 71-63 win over Oral Roberts on Thursday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Utah’s David Jenkins Jr., Both Gach and Riley Battin have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Runnin’ Utes scoring over the last five games.CLUTCH CARLSON: Branden Carlson has connected on 35.3 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Utah is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.3 percent or less. The Runnin’ Utes are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Horned Frogs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Runnin’ Utes. TCU has an assist on 39 of 84 field goals (46.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Utah has assists on 32 of 73 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU is ranked third among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.8 percent. The Horned Frogs have averaged 16.4 offensive boards per game and 18 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.