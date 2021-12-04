UC Davis upends NAIA-member Cal Merced 81-40

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Christian Anigwe scored 14 points and UC Davis beat NAIA-member UC Merced 81-40 on Saturday. The…

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Christian Anigwe scored 14 points and UC Davis beat NAIA-member UC Merced 81-40 on Saturday.

The Aggies (4-3) built a 10-0 lead, extended it to 27-9 and went to intermission up 42-17. Leo DeBruhl, Kane Milling and Elijah Pepper each scored 11.

Mason Westlake scored 11 points for the Bobcats.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.