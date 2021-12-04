CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
UC Davis upends NAIA-member Cal Merced 81-40

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 7:26 PM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Christian Anigwe scored 14 points and UC Davis beat NAIA-member UC Merced 81-40 on Saturday.

The Aggies (4-3) built a 10-0 lead, extended it to 27-9 and went to intermission up 42-17. Leo DeBruhl, Kane Milling and Elijah Pepper each scored 11.

Mason Westlake scored 11 points for the Bobcats.

