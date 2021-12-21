UAB faces MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (0-9) vs. UAB (9-3) Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State…

Mississippi Valley State (0-9) vs. UAB (9-3)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State and UAB look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of losses on Saturday. UAB lost 65-59 to West Virginia, while Mississippi Valley State fell 104-73 at Nicholls State.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jordan Walker has put up 14.8 points and 4.3 assists to lead the way for the Blazers. Quan Jackson is also a big contributor, producing 11 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. The Delta Devils have been led by Robert Carpenter, who is averaging 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.CLUTCH CARPENTER: Carpenter has connected on 32.1 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Mississippi Valley State has lost its last seven road games, scoring 56.6 points, while allowing 89.9 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Delta Devils have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Blazers. UAB has an assist on 36 of 94 field goals (38.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Mississippi Valley State has assists on 34 of 85 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UAB offense has scored 80.8 points per game this season, ranking the Blazers 28th nationally. The Mississippi Valley State defense has allowed 89.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 281st).

