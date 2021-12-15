CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for team sports | Booster shots mandatory at Georgetown Univ. | Pfizer COVID pill effective verse omicron | COVID toll nears 800K | Area vaccination numbers
The Citadel squares off against St. Andrews Presbyterian

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 6:31 AM

St. Andrews Presbyterian vs. The Citadel (5-3)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel Bulldogs will be taking on the Knights of Division II St. Andrews Presbyterian. The Citadel is coming off an 80-67 win at home against NC Central in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Hayden Brown has averaged 18.9 points and 7.9 rebounds this year for The Citadel. Stephen Clark is also a key contributor, with 10 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.MIGHTY MCFADDEN: Xzavier McFadden has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel went 3-0 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs offense put up 87.7 points per contest across those three games.

