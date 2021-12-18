CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Smith scores 24 to lead San Jose St. over Portland 90-78

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 12:49 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Trey Smith had a career-high 24 points as San Jose State beat Portland 90-78 on Friday night.

Trey Anderson had 15 points and 12 rebounds for San Jose State (6-4), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Omari Moore added 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Alvaro Cardenas Torre had 12 points.

The 90 points were a season best for San Jose State, which also posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Mike Meadows had 16 points for the Pilots (8-5). Moses Wood added 14 points. Chris Austin had 14 points.

