Sloan’s late 3-pointer sends ETSU past Georgia 86-84

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 9:34 PM

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — David Sloan buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9 seconds remaining in the game — scoring a career-high 24 points — and East Tennessee State rallied late in an 86-84 victory over Georgia on Wednesday night.

Sloan’s game-winner came after Noah Baumann gave Georgia an 84-82 lead when he scored in the paint and was fouled with 35 seconds left. Baumann missed his free throw, Sloan connected and Baumann missed a 3-point try with less than a second remaining. Jordan King grabbed the rebound for the Buccaneers (8-5), was fouled and sank 1 of 2 free throws to cap the scoring.

Sloan made 10 of 19 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Jordan King matched his career high with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting — 5 of 9 from distance. Ledarrius Brewer and Mohab Yasser had 12 points apiece, while Ty Brewer scored 10,

Baumann scored a season-high 25 points for Georgia (5-7) and he’d made 7 of 8 3-point tries until missing on his last attempt. Aaron Cook pitched in with 17 points and six assists, while Kario Oquendo scored 15.

ETSU shot 53% overall and 52% from beyond the arc (13 of 25) in the first meeting between the schools since 2012. Georgia shot 48% overall and 41% from distance (14 of 34). The Buccaneers lead the all-time series 3-2. ETSU beat a Southeastern Conference team for the second time in three years and picked up its fourth win over a Power Five program in the last seven seasons.

Georgia was playing its third game in five days. The Bulldogs return to action on Dec. 29 against Gardner-Webb to conclude their nonconference schedule.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

