San Francisco puts streak on line vs ASU

San Francisco (10-0) vs. Arizona State (5-6)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco looks for its ninth straight win of the season as it faces Arizona State. San Francisco is looking to extend its current eight-game winning streak. Arizona State is coming off a 58-57 win at Creighton on Tuesday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Kimani Lawrence, Marreon Jackson and Luther Muhammad have combined to score 40 percent of Arizona State’s points this season. For San Francisco, Jamaree Bouyea, Yauhen Massalski and Khalil Shabazz have scored 57 percent of the team’s points this season, including 80 percent of all Dons points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bouyea has accounted for 43 percent of all San Francisco field goals over the last five games. Bouyea has 39 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Sun Devils. Arizona State has an assist on 30 of 71 field goals (42.3 percent) over its past three outings while San Francisco has assists on 35 of 82 field goals (42.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Francisco defense has allowed only 58.1 points per game to opponents, which is the 16th-best mark in the country. The Arizona State offense has put up just 64.1 points through 11 games (ranked 248th among Division I teams).

