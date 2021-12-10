CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Rucker scores 12 to…

Rucker scores 12 to lift Army past NJIT 66-49

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 10:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Rucker had 12 points and seven rebounds as Army beat NJIT 66-49 on Friday night.

Chris Mann had 11 points and nine rebounds for Army (6-4). Josh Caldwell added 10 points. Charlie Peterson had nine rebounds.

Dylan O’Hearn had 16 points for the Highlanders (5-4). Miles Coleman added 10 rebounds. Souleymane Diakite had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up