NW State faces tough test vs No. 1 Baylor

Northwestern State (3-10) vs. No. 1 Baylor (11-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor presents a tough challenge for Northwestern State. Northwestern State has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Baylor remains No. 1 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Alcorn State last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kendal Coleman is averaging 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Demons. Cedric Garrett is also a key contributor, accounting for 7.4 points per game. The Bears have been led by James Akinjo, who is averaging 11.5 points, 6.1 assists and two steals.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Akinjo has accounted for 42 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Northwestern State is 0-10 when it allows at least 72 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern State has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 60.1 points and allowing 86.6 points during those contests. Baylor has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 51.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor offense has scored 81.9 points per game this season, ranking the Bears 20th among Division 1 teams. The Northwestern State defense has allowed 79.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 281st).

