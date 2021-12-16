CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
No. 2 Duke squares off against Cleveland St.

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 5:31 PM

Cleveland State (6-3) vs. No. 2 Duke (8-1)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke hosts Cleveland State in a non-conference matchup. Cleveland State fell 98-93 in overtime at Oklahoma State on Monday. Duke is coming off a 103-62 home win over South Carolina State on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Seniors D’Moi Hodge and Torrey Patton have led the Vikings. Hodge is averaging 14.9 points and 2.1 steals while Patton is putting up 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Wendell Moore Jr. and Paolo Banchero, who are averaging 17 and 17.1 points, respectively.DOMINANT D’MOI: Hodge has connected on 31.4 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Cleveland State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 66.7 percent of its free throws. The Vikings are 1-3 when they shoot below 66.7 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: Duke has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 89.8 points while giving up 60.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is ranked ninth in Division I with an average of 85.3 points per game. The Blue Devils have averaged 89.6 points per game over their last five games.

