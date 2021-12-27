MWC play starts for Utah State, Air Force

Utah State (9-4, 0-0) vs. Air Force (7-4, 0-0) Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah State (9-4, 0-0) vs. Air Force (7-4, 0-0)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits Air Force as MWC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Utah State finished with 15 wins and four losses, while Air Force won three games and lost 17.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Air Force’s A.J. Walker has averaged 16.7 points while Ethan Taylor has put up 9.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals. For the Aggies, Justin Bean has averaged 20.2 points and 10.5 rebounds while Brandon Horvath has put up 13.4 points and six rebounds.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Bean has connected on 60 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 83 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Falcons are 5-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 2-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Aggies are 6-0 when turning the ball over 13 times or fewer and 3-4 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK STATS: Air Force has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 65.5 points while giving up 57.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is rated second among MWC teams with an average of 79.5 points per game. The Aggies have averaged 83.7 points per game over their last three games.

