Loyer scores 24 to lead Davidson past Radford 74-54

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 4:29 PM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer had 24 points as Davidson stretched its winning streak to seven games, routing Radford 74-54 on Saturday.

Michael Jones had 15 points for Davidson (8-2). Hyunjung Lee added 14 points. Luka Brajkovic had 12 points.

The Wildcats forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Shaquan Jules had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Highlanders (4-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Bryan Hart added 12 points. Rashun Williams had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

