Holden leads Wright St. past Tennessee Tech 72-63

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 5:19 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 22 points as Wright State beat Tennessee Tech 72-63 on Saturday.

Trey Calvin had 17 points for the Raiders (3-7). Grant Basile added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Kenny White Jr. scored a career-high 24 points for the Golden Eagles (3-9). Mamoudou Diarra added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tennessee Tech’s two leading scorers — Jr. Clay and Keishawn Davidson — scored four and five points, respectively.

