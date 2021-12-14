CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Masks back in California | Air Force discharges 27 | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
EWU squares off against Multnomah

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 6:31 AM

Multnomah vs. Eastern Washington (5-5)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Washington Eagles will be taking on the Lions of NAIA member Multnomah. Eastern Washington is coming off a 76-60 win at North Dakota in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Washington’s Rylan Bergersen, Linton Acliese III and Angelo Allegri have collectively scored 43 percent of all Eagles points this season, although their production has decreased to 35 percent over the last five games.SOLID STEELE: Through 10 games, Eastern Washington’s Steele Venters has connected on 48.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 85.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington went 0-5 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Eagles scored 69.2 points per matchup across those five games.

