Etienne, Wichita State host Norfolk State

Norfolk State (9-2) vs. Wichita State (6-2)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Joe Bryant Jr. and Norfolk State will face Tyson Etienne and Wichita State. The senior Bryant is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games. Etienne, a sophomore, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.8 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Bryant is averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is also a primary contributor, accounting for 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Shockers have been led by Etienne, who is averaging 13.6 points.JUMPING FOR JOE: Bryant has connected on 33.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 93.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Wichita State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 63 points while giving up 55.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Shockers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Spartans. Wichita State has an assist on 28 of 66 field goals (42.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Norfolk State has assists on 28 of 68 field goals (41.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MEAC teams. The Spartans have averaged 22.4 free throws per game and 24.8 per game over their last five games.

