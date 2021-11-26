Winthrop pays visit to Washington

Winthrop (2-3) vs. Washington (4-3) Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop and Washington look to…

Winthrop (2-3) vs. Washington (4-3)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop and Washington look to bounce back from losses. Winthrop came up short in a 92-86 game at Washington State on Monday. Washington lost 81-62 to Nevada on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Winthrop has relied heavily on its seniors. D.J. Burns Jr., Patrick Good, Cory Hightower and Micheal Anumba have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all Eagles scoring this season.

KEY FACILITATOR: Terrell Brown Jr. has directly created 50 percent of all Washington field goals over the last five games. Brown has 44 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Winthrop has scored 71.3 points per game and allowed 81.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Washington has 40 assists on 82 field goals (48.8 percent) over its past three contests while Winthrop has assists on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop as a team has made 12.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams.

