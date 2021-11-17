CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » No. 25 Virginia Tech…

No. 25 Virginia Tech smokes Coppin St. 85-32

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 9:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Aisha Sheppard scored 17 points and Elizabeth Kitley scored 13 with 13 rebounds and No. 25 Virginia Tech overwhelmed Coppin State 85-32 on Wednesday night.

The Hokies (4-0) led 26-4 after the first quarter and 42-12 at halftime. Virginia Tech limited the Eagles (2-2) to 1-for-14 shooting in the first quarter and they missed 23 of 27-shot attempts before halftime.

It was Kitley’s second straight double-double. Kayana Traylor scored 15 points for Virginia Tech shooting 6 for 7 and Georgia Amoore scored 11. Virginia Tech outrebounded Coppin State 55-30.

To date the Hokies have outscored the opposition 317-179; a margin of 79.3 points to 44.8.

Mossi Staples scored nine points for the Eagles off the bench and Jaia Alexander scored eight.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon boosts housing money for troops, as hunger persists

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

Former White House, Senate staffer to lead cloud-based tech group

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up