Justice Carlton leads Texas to victory over Kentucky with 17 points

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Justice Carlton scored 17 points and No. 4 Texas overcame poor second-half offense to defeat No. 18 Kentucky 64-53 on Monday night.

The Longhorns (23-2, 8-2 SEC) improved to 9-2 against AP Top 25 teams while winning their 40th straight home game, the longest streak in the nation. But this one was in doubt until the final few minutes.

Kentucky (18-7, 5-6) trailed by 14 before the midway point in the third quarter, but found itself down by just one point after a basket by Clara Strack with 6:23 remaining in the game. Texas responded with four free throws by Kyla Oldacre and a 3-pointer by Carlton with 3:54 left for a 56-50 lead after Madison Booker grabbed the rebound of a missed 3 by Jordan Lee.

Texas made six straight free throws in the final 1:25 to secure the win. Lee scored 13, the only Longhorns player other than Carlton in double figures.

Asia Boone led Kentucky with 16 points and Strack added 14. The Wildcats shot just 39% from the field and committed a season-high 23 turnovers.

NO. 5 VANDERBILT 102, NO. 10 OKLAHOMA 86

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 34 points as Vanderbilt beat Oklahoma.

After getting outscored in the first half of their last four games, the Commodores (23-2, 9-2 Southeastern) scored 59 points on their way to a 19-point halftime lead.

Oklahoma (17-6, 5-5) took its only lead when Payton Verhulst hit a 3-pointer just eight seconds into the game. Justine Pissott answered with a 3 that sparked a 12-2 run and Vanderbilt never again trailed. The Commodore took their biggest lead at 51-25 when Blakes converted a three-point play with 6:17 left in the second quarter.

Aubrey Galvan had a career high 30 points, 17 in the first half. Her previous high was 20 in Vanderbilt’s 72-69 win over No. 7 Michigan on Jan. 19.

Pissott had 16 points and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda had 13 points and nine rebounds for Vanderbilt.

