Garcia scores 18 to help McNeese hold off Houston Christian 73-69

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jovohn Garcia had 18 points to help McNeese hold on for a 73-69 victory over Houston Christian on Monday night.

Garcia shot 8 for 14, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Cowboys (20-5, 13-3 Southland Conference). Larry Johnson scored 14 points, shooting 7 of 10 from the floor. Tyshawn Archie had 11 points.

Demari Williams led the Huskies (8-17, 4-12) with 16 points. D’Aundre Samuels and Ryan Bartley both had 15 points with Samuels adding four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

