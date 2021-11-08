CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
N. Dakota welcomes Milwaukee in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Milwaukee (0-0) vs. North Dakota (0-0)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts Milwaukee in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Milwaukee went 10-12 last year, while North Dakota ended up 9-17.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee went 1-1 against non-conference schools last season. In those two games, the Panthers gave up 69.5 points per game while scoring 73 per matchup. North Dakota went 0-6 in non-conference play, averaging 62.7 points and giving up 77.7 per game in the process.

