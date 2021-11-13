CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Morales 20 points spark Wagner in 58-44 upset win at VCU

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 10:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Alex Morales scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Wagner dominated on the boards to score an upset of Virginia Commonwealth, 58-44, on Saturday.

Elijah Ford scored on back-to-back layups to start the second half and the Seahawks did not trail the rest of the way, out-rebounding the Rams 42-24 and holding them to just 42 field goal attempts.

Morales hit 6 of 10 from the field, was 2-for-2 from distance and 6-for-6 from the line and knocking down four straight free throws in the final 1:11 to seal the win. Ford was 6 of 12 from the floor and added 14 points for Wagner (2-0).

Keshawn Curry finished with 12 points for VCU (1-1).

