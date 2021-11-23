THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Martinez lifts New Hampshire past Quinnipiac 84-69

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 7:16 PM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Martinez had a career-high 33 points plus 14 rebounds as New Hampshire got past Quinnipiac 84-69 on Tuesday.

Martinez made 13 of 15 shots.

Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had 13 points and six rebounds for New Hampshire (2-2). Josh Hopkins added 11 points and Nick Guadarrama had five assists.

Dezi Jones had 19 points for the Bobcats (3-2). Matt Balanc and Tyrese Williams each had 11 points.

