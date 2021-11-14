Louisville plays Navy

Navy and Louisville look to bounce back from losses.

Navy (1-1) vs. Louisville (1-1)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy and Louisville look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off a home loss this past Friday. Louisville lost 80-72 in overtime to Furman, while Navy came up short in a 77-57 game to Virginia Tech.

LEADING THE WAY: Louisville’s Noah Locke has averaged 18 points while Jae’Lyn Withers has put up 8.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. For the Midshipmen, John Carter Jr. has averaged 11.5 points and five rebounds while Sean Yoder has put up 10.5 points.NIFTY NOAH: Locke has connected on 33.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisville is rated second in the ACC with an average of 75.9 possessions per game.

