Friday IV leads E. Illinois past Rockford University 96-64

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 10:58 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Sammy Friday IV had a career-high 21 points as Eastern Illinois routed Rockford University 96-64 on Thursday night.

Friday IV made 9 of 11 shots and added seven rebounds.

Henry Abraham had 15 points for Eastern Illinois (1-3). Rodolfo Rufino Bolis added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jermaine Hamlin had 12 points and three blocks.

T.J. Lacey had 16 points for the Regents. DJ Bonds added 15 points. Zac Centers had 11 points.

