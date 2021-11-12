CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Elon goes for first win vs Bluefield College

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 3:30 PM

Bluefield College vs. Elon (0-1)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Elon Phoenix are set to battle the Ramblin’ Rams of NAIA member Bluefield College. Elon lost 74-61 at Florida in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon went 2-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Phoenix offense scored 68.7 points per contest across those three contests.

