Deen leads Troy past Jacksonville State 69-65 in 3OT

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 11:24 PM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Duke Deen had 20 points as Troy edged past Jacksonville State 69-65 in triple overtime on Tuesday night.

Efe Odigie had 18 points and eight rebounds for Troy (2-1). Zay Williams added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Christyon Eugene had six rebounds.

Jalen Finch scored a career-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (1-2). Darian Adams added 19 points and eight rebounds. Demaree King had 12 points.

