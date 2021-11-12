Cincy faces Georgia

Georgia (1-0) vs. Cincinnati (1-0) Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and Cincinnati both look…

Georgia (1-0) vs. Cincinnati (1-0)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and Cincinnati both look to put winning streaks together . Georgia knocked off Florida International by seven in its last outing. Cincinnati is coming off a 65-43 win over Evansville in its most recent game.

A YEAR AGO: Georgia scored 83 points and won by 15 over Cincinnati when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia went 6-0 against non-conference teams last season. In those six games, the Bulldogs gave up only 65.2 points per game while scoring 80.7 per matchup. Cincinnati went 2-4 in non-conference play, averaging 67 points and allowing 71.8 per game in the process.

