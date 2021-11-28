HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Ayers III scores 23, lifts Duquesne over American 88-79

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 6:01 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Leon Ayers III scored 23 points, tying his career high, as Duquesne defeated American 88-79 on Sunday.

Amir Spears added 21 points for the Dukes. Spears also had six assists and six steals.

Kevin Easley Jr. had 14 points for Duquesne (3-4), Tre Williams added 13 points and the Dukes shot a season-high 58% from the floor.

Colin Smalls had 22 points and seven assists for the Eagles (2-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Stacy Beckton Jr. added 17 points. Matt Rogers had 12 points.

