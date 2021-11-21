Arkansas faces Kansas State in Hall of Fame Classic

Arkansas (3-0) vs. Kansas State (2-0) Hall of Fame Classic , T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Arkansas (3-0) vs. Kansas State (2-0)

Hall of Fame Classic , T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas and Kansas State are set to face off in a Hall of Fame Classic battle. Kansas State earned a 79-64 win over Nebraska Omaha in its most recent game, while Arkansas won 93-80 against Northern Iowa in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors. JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Chris Lykes and Stanley Umude have combined to account for 68 percent of all Razorbacks points this season.JUMPING FOR JD: Notae has connected on 35.7 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 28 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Arkansas offense has turned the ball over on 13.5 percent of its possessions, the 13th-best mark in Division I. 22.4 percent of all Kansas State possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Wildcats are ranked 287th, nationally).

