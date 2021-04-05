Terps guard Darryl Morsell enters transfer portal, declares for NBA Draft

Darryl Morsell, who just finished his senior season with Maryland, announced on Monday that he is declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft, but also keeping his last year of college eligibility and entering the NCAA's transfer portal.

Darryl Morsell is exhausting all his options as to where he will play basketball next season.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play at the next level and I will be declaring for the draft while maintaining my college eligibility. Additionally, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal,” Morsell wrote in a tweet.

By both declaring for the draft and maintaining his college eligibility, Morsell is truly looking at every avenue of his basketball future.

If Morsell gets positive feedback from NBA scouts and other league personnel he talks to, the guard can keep his name in the draft and hope he hears his name called on draft night.

If not, by entering the transfer portal, Morsell can speak with other schools and determine if playing somewhere else next year would ultimately help him reach his goal of playing at the next level.

And, although the defending Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year did enter his name into the transfer portal, he also wrote that a return to College Park is not out of the question, either.

“I feel it is important to consider all of my options, including the possibility of returning to Maryland, in order to make a decision that is best for my family and our future,” Morsell wrote.

Morsell, who was Maryland’s unquestioned leader this past season, thanked head coach Mark Turgeon, his staff and all his teammates for a great four years with the Terrapins.

“I want to thank Coach Turgeon, the entire coaching staff, my teammates and all of Terp nation for making the last four years unforgettable. The University of Maryland developed me into the man I am today and I will always be grateful,” Morsell said.