See the Maryland Terrapins celebrate their First Round win over Connecticut

There was no music, but that didn't stop the Terps from dancing after they upset Connecticut in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

There was no music, but that didn’t stop the Terps from dancing after they upset Connecticut in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Mark Turgeon was even in the mix, hyping the team up as they entered the tunnel.

The tenth-seeded Terrapins took down No.7 Connecticut 63-54 to keep their Tournament run alive. They’ll take on No. 2 Alabama on March 22 in what is sure to be a must-see Second Round matchup.

Not everyone had the Terps picked in this one. The higher-seed Huskies were known for their dominance on the offensive boards and Maryland struggled to match their opponents’ physicality at times this year.

But sophomore forward Donta Scott had a message for those who counted the Terrapins out: “Who was doubting us? Now we’re showing them that it’s real baby.”

Maryland will celebrate for the moment, but they’ll be back to business in just two days for a tough test against the SEC Champions from Tuskaloosa.