Kennedy’s 22 lead Merrimack past Marist 81-56

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy’s 22 points helped Merrimack defeat Marist 81-56 on Thursday.

Kennedy added seven assists and four steals for the Warriors (17-9, 13-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tye Dorset shot 5 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Andres Marrero had 13 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

Jason Schofield finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Red Foxes (16-9, 10-6). Marist also got 11 points from Rhyjon Blackwell. Jaden Daughtry also had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

