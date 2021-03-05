SD meets W. Illinois in Summit League quarters

Western Illinois (7-14, 5-9) vs. South Dakota (13-10, 12-6) Summit League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota;…

Western Illinois (7-14, 5-9) vs. South Dakota (13-10, 12-6)

Summit League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 9:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois and South Dakota are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament. South Dakota swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 23, when the Coyotes shot 51.8 percent from the field while limiting Western Illinois’s shooters to just 39.1 percent en route to the 84-74 victory.

STEPPING UP: South Dakota’s Stanley Umude has averaged 21.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while Xavier Fuller has put up eight points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Leathernecks, Will Carius has averaged 14.9 points and five rebounds while Tamell Pearson has put up 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Umude has made or assisted on 46 percent of all South Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Illinois is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 7-4 when scoring at least 74.

WINNING WHEN: South Dakota is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Coyotes are 8-10 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-best rate in the country. The Western Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 300th among Division I teams).

