NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

|First Round
|Friday, March 12
|Atlantic Region
|At Columbus, Ohio
Walsh 88, Centerville 71
Tiffin 70, Kentucky Weslayan 56
|Central Region
|At Warrensburg, Mo.
Cent. Missouri 66, St. Cloud St. 52
Minn. Duluth 76, Emporia St. 70, OT
|East Region
|At Buffalo, N.Y.
Georgian Court 61, Concordia (NY) 54
Roberts Wesleyan 75, American International 61
|Midwest Region
|At Springfield, Mo.
Ashland 68, Grand Valley 60
Truman 55, Northwood 42
|South Region
|At Dahlonega, Ga.
Union (Tenn.) 70, Montevallo 65
Valdosta St. 74, Lee 64
|Southeast Region
|At Jefferson City, Tenn.
Catawba 67, Carson-Newman 46
Tusculum 77, Tuskogee 64
|South Central Region
|At Canyon, Texas
Cameron def. Arkansas Tech, forfeit
Texas A&M Commerce 70, S. Nazarene 64
|West Region
|At Grand Junction, Colo.
Azusa Pacific 72, Hawaii Pacific 59
Westminster (Utah) 74, Black Hills St. 65
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 13
|Atlantic Region
|At Columbus, Ohio
Charleston (W.V.) 79, Walsh 73
Tiffin 85, Glenville St. 83
|Central Region
|At Warrensburg, Mo.
Cent. Missouri 72, Fort Hays St. 68
Nebraska-Kearney 65, Minnesota Duluth 57
|East Region
|At Buffalo, N.Y.
Daemen 73, Gerogian Court 54
Roberts Wesleyan 77, Dominican (NY) 73, OT
|Midwest Region
|At Springfield, Mo.
Ashland 74, Michigan Tech 65
Drury 66, Truman 51
|South Region
|At Dahlonega, Ga.
North Georgia 66, Union (Tenn.) 58
Lander 63, Valdosta St. 60
|Southeast Region
|At Jefferson City, Tenn.
Barton 80, Catawba 64
Belmont Abbey 74, Tusculum 59
|South Central Region
|At Canyon, Texas
Lubbock Christian 96, Cameron 66
SW Oklahoma 97, Texas A&M Commerce 79
|West Region
|At Grand Junction, Colo.
Colorado Mines vs. Azusa Pacific, canceled
Westminster 68, W. Colorado 52
|Regional Finals
|Monday, March 15
|Atlantic Region
|At Columbus, Ohio
Charleston 82, Tiffin 52
|Central Region
|At Warrensburg, Mo.
Cent. Missouri 67, Nebraska-Kearney 57
|East Region
|At Buffalo, N.Y.
Daemen 58, Roberts Wesleyan 40
|Midwest Region
|At Springfield, Mo.
Drury 88, Ashland 69
|South Region
|At Dahlonega, Ga.
Lander 67, North Georgia 48
|Southeast Region
|At Jefferson City, Tenn.
Belmont Abbey 62, Barton 52
|South Central Region
|At Canyon, Texas
Lubbock Christian 78, SW Oklahoma 65
|West Region
|At Grand Junction, Colo.
Azusa Pacific 53, Westminster 48
|Quarterfinals
|At Columbus, Ohio
|Tuesday, March 23
Drury 74, Charleston, W.Va. 66
Lander 88, Azusa Pacific 76
Lubbock Christian vs. Daemen, 6 p.m.
Belmont Abbey vs. Cent. Missouri, 8:45 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Wednesday, March 24
Lander vs. Drury, 6 p.m.
Lubbock Christian-Daemen winner vs. Belmont Abbey-Cent. Missouri winner, 8:45 p.m.
|Championship
|Friday, March 26
TBD, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.