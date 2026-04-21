Nottingham Forest loses Callum Hudson-Odoi for rest of season after surgery

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery Tuesday…

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery Tuesday on his right quadriceps muscle.

The relegation-threatened Premier League club said the 25-year-old Englishman “is expected to return to full training during the preseason.”

Hudson-Odoi, who has scored six goals in total this season, was injured in Forest’s Europa League quarterfinal game against Porto last Thursday.

Forest is five points clear of the relegation zone with five games left in the Premier League season. The team faces Aston Villa in the Europa League semifinals.

Hudson-Odoi said on social media that his surgery was successful and that he will “be back stronger and better than before.”

The former Chelsea player has made three appearances for England. He’s also been a target of Ghana, which has reportedly tried to persuade him to switch allegiance.

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