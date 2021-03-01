Iowa State looks to knock off No. 15 Texas

No. 15 Texas (14-7, 8-6) vs. Iowa State (2-18, 0-15) James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

No. 15 Texas (14-7, 8-6) vs. Iowa State (2-18, 0-15)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas looks to give Iowa State its 17th straight loss to ranked opponents. Iowa State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Seton Hall Pirates 76-66 on Dec. 8, 2019. Texas fell 68-59 at Texas Tech in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have collectively scored 47 percent percent of Iowa State’s points this season and 51 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Texas, Andrew Jones, Matt Coleman III, Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims have combined to account for 64 percent of all Texas scoring, including 70 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Coleman has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Texas field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Iowa State is 0-18 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

COLD SPELL: Iowa State has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 62.7 points while giving up 75.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas as a team has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big 12 teams.

