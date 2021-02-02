CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Crippling weather hampers vaccine rollout | Prince William Co. sets return to classes | How do we know vaccines are safe? | Latest COVID test results
Stampley, Williams carry Troy over D-II Spring Hill 90-73

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 9:37 PM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Nick Stampley and Zay Williams scored 17 points apiece as Troy beat Division II-member Spring Hill 90-73 on Tuesday night.

Desmond Williams added 15 points with a career-high 15 rebounds for the Trojans.

Jaden Gray had 19 points for the Badgers, Beril Kabamba scored 13 with seven rebounds and Christian Brandt scored 10.

