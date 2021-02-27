CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South African variant found in Northern Virginia | One year later: College and the coronavirus | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Powell scores 25 to lift Rider over St. Peter’s 78-65

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 10:46 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Allen Powell had a career-high 25 points as Rider defeated St. Peter’s 78-65 on Saturday night.

Powell hit 7 of 8 3-pointers.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds for Rider (5-14, 5-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Christian Ings added 14 points and seven rebounds. Dontrell McQuarter had 12 points.

KC Ndefo had 21 points for the Peacocks (12-9, 9-7). Hassan Drame added 13 points.

Daryl Banks III, who was second on the Peacocks in scoring entering the contest with 11 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Broncs leveled the season series against the Peacocks. St. Peter’s defeated Rider 66-52 on Friday.

