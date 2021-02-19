LMU looks to extend streak vs BYU

Brigham Young (16-5, 7-3) vs. Loyola Marymount (11-6, 6-3) Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Brigham Young (16-5, 7-3) vs. Loyola Marymount (11-6, 6-3)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount looks for its fifth straight conference win against Brigham Young. Loyola Marymount’s last WCC loss came against the Santa Clara Broncos 72-69 on Jan. 23. Brigham Young easily beat Pacific by 28 in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Brigham Young’s Alex Barcello, Brandon Averette and Matt Haarms have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Eli Scott has been directly responsible for 57 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 29 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Lions are 5-0 when they make seven or more 3-pointers and 6-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Cougars are 15-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.3 percent or worse, and 1-5 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Loyola Marymount has an assist on 46 of 75 field goals (61.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Brigham Young has assists on 53 of 96 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola Marymount is rated first among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.1 percent. The Lions have averaged 10.1 offensive boards per game.

