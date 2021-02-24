CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | Local praise for COVID relief bill | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Holmes scores 23, No. 11 Indiana women beat Wisconsin 77-49

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 9:11 PM

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and No. 11 Indiana rolled past Wisconsin 77-49 on Wednesday.

Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardano-Hillary added 14 points apiece for Indiana (15-4, 13-2 Big Ten Conference), who won the first meeting 74-49.

The Hoosiers have won six straight to reach their highest ranking in school history.

Julie Pospisilova led Wisconsin (5-16, 2-16) with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The rest of the Badgers were 13 of 47 (28%).

Holmes, who also had five blocks, was coming off two sub-par games when she scored a total of 13 points on 3-of-24 shooting. That dropped her shooting percent to 56.8 and her scoring average from 18.7 to 17.3. She was 8 of 14 against the Badgers and made all seven of her free throws for her seventh 20-point game of the season.

Cardano-Hillary and Grace Berger had eight rebounds each to help Indiana to a 50-22 rebounding advantage.

Indiana plays at No. 15 Ohio State on Saturday. Iowa is at Wisconsin on Sunday.

