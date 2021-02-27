CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
El-Amin lifts Ball State past Central Michigan 97-91

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 3:54 PM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ishmael El-Amin had a career-high 33 points as Ball State beat Central Michigan 97-91 on Saturday.

Jarron Coleman had 24 points and six assists for Ball State (9-11, 7-8 Mid-American Conference). Brachen Hazen added 14 points and six assists, and K.J. Walton had 11 points. El-Amin hit 9 of 10 free throws.

The 97 points were a season best for Ball State, which also achieved a season-high 23 assists.

Ralph Bissainthe scored a career-high 27 points and had 12 rebounds for the Chippewas (6-15, 2-12), whose losing streak reached eight games. Meikkel Murray and Caleb Huffman each had 24 points.

