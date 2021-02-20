CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Daly, Hall lift Saint Joseph’s past La Salle 91-82 in OT

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 3:49 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Daly scored 30 points and Jordan Hall finished with a triple-double and Saint Joseph’s beat La Salle 91-82 in overtime on Saturday.

Hall scored a season-high 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and distributed 10 assists and Saint Joseph’s (2-14, 1-9 Atlantic 10 Conference) which ended its six-game losing streak. Hall posted the Hawks’ first triple-double since Dwayne Jones on February 19, 2005.

Taylor Funk added 20 points, and the redshirt junior now is just 15 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

Christian Ray had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Explorers (8-14, 5-10), who now have dropped four straight

Jhamir Brickus added 17 points, six assists and five steals. Sherif Kenney had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Explorers with the win. La Salle defeated Saint Joseph’s 90-83 on Jan. 18.

