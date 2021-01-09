INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Nuga scores 26 to carry Kent St. over W. Michigan 80-54

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 6:39 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Mike Nuga had 26 points as Kent State easily beat Western Michigan 80-54 on Saturday.

Giovanni Santiago had 13 points for Kent State (4-3, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Justyn Hamilton added 10 points and nine rebounds. Gabe O’Neal had eight rebounds.

B. Artis White had 12 points for the Broncos (2-7, 1-3).

___

___

