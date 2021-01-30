CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Late jumper by Wahab carries Georgetown over Providence

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 3:27 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Qudus Wahab made a jumper with 1:16 remaining to give Georgetown the lead en route to a 73-72 win over Providence on Saturday.

Chudier Bile registered 19 points to lead the Hoyas. Bile hit 10 of 12 free throws.

Jamorko Pickett had 12 points for Georgetown (4-8, 2-5 Big East Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Donald Carey added 10 points and Jahvon Blair had six rebounds.

A.J. Reeves scored a season-high 28 points for the Friars (9-8, 5-6). Nate Watson added 12 points. Alyn Breed had 10 points and six rebounds.

