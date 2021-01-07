Hyland, VCU host Rhode Island

Rhode Island (5-6, 2-2) vs. VCU (9-2, 2-0) Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Rhode Island (5-6, 2-2) vs. VCU (9-2, 2-0)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Fatts Russell and Rhode Island will battle Nah’Shon Hyland and VCU. The senior Russell has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.2 over his last five games. Hyland, a sophomore, is averaging 18.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Rhode Island has benefited heavily from its seniors. Russell, Antwan Walker, Jeremy Sheppard and Makhel Mitchell have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Rams points over the team’s last five games.FATTS IS A FORCE: Russell has connected on 17.6 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 84.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: VCU is a perfect 8-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Rams are 1-2 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

STREAK STATS: Rhode Island has dropped its last three road games, scoring 66.7 points and allowing 73.7 points during those contests. VCU has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.4 points while giving up 60.8.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive VCU defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.7 percent of all possessions, the 15th-best rate among Division I teams. Rhode Island has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.3 percent through 11 games (ranking the Rams 252nd).

