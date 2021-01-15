INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Fields carries Arkansas St. over Louisiana-Monroe 74-72

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 10:56 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Caleb Fields registered 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Arkansas State edged past Louisiana-Monroe 74-72 on Friday night.

Malcolm Farrington had 15 points for Arkansas State (4-6, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). Caleb London added 10 points and six rebounds. Marquis Eaton had six assists.

Koreem Ozier had 22 points for the Warhawks (4-8, 2-3). Russell Harrison added 18 points and eight rebounds. Chris Efretuei had 14 points.

The Red Wolves registered their first win in three tries against the Warhawks this season. In the most recent matchup, Louisiana-Monroe defeated Arkansas State 62-55 on Jan. 2.

